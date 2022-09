Share

AGRF 2022 Summit: Partnering for a better future

Partnerships are key to a comprehensive approach to fighting hunger in Africa. To elaborate on that the Ikea foundation's Programme Manager for Agricultural Livelihoods, Nico Janssen, along with Simon O'Connel, CEO of SNV joined the conversation and shed light on agro-financing for the most vulnerable on the continent.

