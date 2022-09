Share

AGRF 2022 Summit: Yara CEO on the importance of crop diversification to maximise production

Diversifying crops and maximising the quantity of food production were also brought to light as means to increase agro-processing abilities in Africa. Svein Holsether, CEO of Yara International spoke to CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer about some of the best solutions in this sector.

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 13:51:32 GMT