AIM for Climate Seeks to Double Investment in Climate-Smart Agriculture and Food Systems Innovation by COP27

Dubai – UAE, 21 February , 2022 – The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate ( AIM for Climate ), a global initiative led by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States (U.S.) with the support of over 140 government and non-government partners, announced a new target to raise investment commitments from $4 billion, pledged upon its launch in 2021, to $8 billion by the 27 th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. The ambitious investment goal was announced at AIM for Climate’s first Ministerial Meeting, held at Expo 2020 Dubai, where government partners discussed the initiative’s priorities and plans for COP27. At the meeting, AIM for Climate welcomed Chile, Costa Rica, Egypt, the European Commission, Guyana, Mozambique, and Turkey to its coalition, announced AIM for Climate Ideations, a new cooperation opportunity for partners, and 2022 focal areas for innovation sprints to be launched at COP27.

Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “Agriculture and food systems offer immense opportunities for global climate action. By catalyzing innovation in climate-smart agriculture, we can reduce harmful emissions and sequester carbon in the sector, sustainably increase productivity to feed a growing global population, and support farmers on the frontlines in building resilience and adapting to the impacts of climate change. While AIM for Climate has had a notable start at COP26, we are raising the bar to mobilize even greater investments and coordinated support to drive global food systems transformation. By working together and drawing on the diverse knowledge and experience of countries and actors across the value chain, we can enable a quantum leap in agricultural innovation and address our shared climate challenges.”

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack added: “AIM for Climate government partners today demonstrated their strong commitment to work together to close the investment gap in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation, needed to address the twin challenges of global hunger and the climate crisis. We are proud of the wide range of AIM for Climate partners working to deliver impactful solutions for all people. AIM for Climate seeks to expand its network even farther with new participants from across the globe. The United States looks forward to welcoming all AIM for Climate partners to Washington, D.C., in the spring of 2023 for the AIM for Climate Summit to review our progress and chart out the important work ahead.”

At the ministerial meeting, AIM for Climate co-leads, the UAE and the U.S., launched AIM for Climate Ideations to offer partners opportunities to host events and activities throughout the year in support of advancing the initiative’s objectives. These ideations will revolve around insight sharing, innovation collaboration, institutional capacity building, coordination or demonstration and deployment.