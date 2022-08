Share

Akinwumi Adesina on AfDB’s role in supporting stability, growth & sustainable development in Africa

In his address to the Institute of International and European Affairs, Dr Adesina discussed the role of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in supporting stability, growth and sustainable development on the African continent. He explored opportunities and challenges the AfDB faces, including food security, debt sustainability, climate change, and the financing gap.

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 12:51:05 GMT