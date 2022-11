Share

Analysts expect Nigeria’s MPC to maintain status quo

Analysts are predicting a likely a retention of the Monetary Policy Rate next week, as they expect the MPC to continue to observe the impact of its previous hawkish moves to rein in inflation. Damilola Olupona, Financial Services Analyst at Chapel Hill Denham joins CNBC Africa to discuss the CBN’s next move.

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 12:34:52 GMT