Analysts: MPC’s interest rate hike aggressive

Analysts have asked the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria to allow the cumulative 500-basis points aggressive rate hike this year to reflect in the country's macroeconomic space. Speaking with CNBC Africa's Esther Awoniyi, Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives, Muda Yusuf, the CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise and Abdulrahman Yinusa, a former council member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, believe the apex bank should focus on fundamental monetary issues.

Tue, 22 Nov 2022 15:20:54 GMT