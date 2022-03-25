Anglo American completes exit from South African coal miner Thungela

HARARE, March 25 (Reuters) – Global mining giant Anglo American Plc AAL.L on Friday announced the sale of its remaining shareholding in Thungela Resources TGAJ.J, completing its exit from the South African coal business.

Under pressure from investors to exit coal businesses worldwide, the owner of gold, platinum and diamond mining companies, Anglo American hived off its entire stake in its South African coal mines into Thungela and distributed most of the shares to its shareholders through an initial public offering in June, barring 8%.

At the time of listing, investors had written off the prospects of Thungela amid global pressure on companies and countries to wean industries off of coal.

But rising coal prices turned the tables for Thungela and its shares are up six-fold in the last nine months.