Share

Appetite for dollar-denominated investment pushes cedi down

The Ghanaian cedi depreciated by 173 basis points to continue a poor run as appetite for Dollar-denominated investments in Ghana and the pressure from importers is impacting the performance of the currency. Omotola Abimbola, a Senior Portfolio Manager at Chapel Hill Denham, joins CNBC Africa to discuss activities in Ghana’s financial market.

Wed, 23 Feb 2022 12:18:46 GMT