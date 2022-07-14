Share

Are Roller Coasters Actually Safe?

While amusement parks have been around since the 1550s, rides are not federally regulated. State-regulation only began in 1981. At Six Flags, and most other theme parks, the company spends millions on safety while following international safety standards and other independent examinations. And while rides are becoming faster, taller, and bigger, according to the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, ride-injuries are becoming increasingly rare. In 2019, there were .8 injuries per million rides.

