Bank of Kigali charts the future of digital banking

Last week, Bank of Kigali unveiled BK Digital, a combination of technology products the company has been working on to enhance customer experience and ultimately help usher the bank into a new era of banking. In this segment of FOCUS ON, CNBC Africa's Julius Bizimungu goes into detail to show how Bank of Kigali Plc is charting the future of digital banking.

Thu, 06 Oct 2022 07:57:06 GMT