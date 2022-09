Share

Banks anticipate CRR debit as ₦141.3bn T-Bills auction holds

A calm undertone prevailed in the fixed income market as today’s ₦141 billion treasury bills auction was not enough excitement for investors. However, banks are looking to fund obligations for the anticipated CRR debit on Thursday as directed by the Central Bank. Chuka Nwachukwu Head, Fixed Income at UBA joins CNBC Africa now for more market updates.

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 14:44:21 GMT