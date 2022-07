Share

Bearish sentiment persists in T-Bills market

The Treasury Bills secondary market continued the bearish run with few trades seen this week due to tight liquidity. Traders at Access Bank say they expect the market to close the week at this rate. Constance Onyia, a Fixed Income Dealer at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for a weekly wrap of activities in Nigeria’s Fixed income and FX markets.

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 12:24:22 GMT