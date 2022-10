Share

Bears hold tight as inflation fuels huge sell-offs

The bears are not loosening their grip following Monday's huge sell-offs where the market lost 2.5 per cent after the release of the September inflation data. The sentiments continue today as investors explore better yielding instruments to combat inflation. Olamofe Mathew, Analyst, EDC Securities joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 14:19:56 GMT