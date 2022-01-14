Share

Biggest challenges facing start-ups in Africa

Africa's start up scene has had a record year when it comes to funding but the increased attention has come with its own challenges, ranging from scalability, looking for employees with the right skills and slow policy adoption, not forgetting the Covid-19 pandemic, so what are the lessons we can pick from these? Shyaka Charles, GM, 250 Start Ups, Teta Ndejuru, Managing Director, Inkomoko and Yacob Berhane, CEO, Pariti join CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Fri, 14 Jan 2022 12:28:32 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.