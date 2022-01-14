Share

Biggest challenges facing start-ups in Africa

Africa's start up scene has had a record year when it comes to funding but the increased attention has come with its own challenges, ranging from scalability, looking for employees with the right skills and slow policy adoption, not forgetting the Covid-19 pandemic, so what are the lessons we can pick from these? Shyaka Charles, GM, 250 Start Ups, Teta Ndejuru, Managing Director, Inkomoko and Yacob Berhane, CEO, Pariti join CNBC Africa for this discussion.

