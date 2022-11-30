Bitcoin tops $17,000 for the first time in two weeks but analysts don’t expect the bounce to stick

A bitcoin representation is seen in a file photo, in Paris, France, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo Bitcoin on Wednesday rose to a two-week high as investors continue to weigh up the fallout from the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

But one analyst warned that the bounce is likely just a bear market rally and would not be sustained. Bitcoin topped $17,000 trading at its highest level since Nov. 15 before paring gains. The world’s largest cryptocurrency was trading 2% higher at $16,879.50 at around 2:37 a.m. ET. Other digital coins were also up, including ether, which rose 5% to $1,271.72.

Vijay Ayyar, vice president of corporate development and international at crypto exchange Luno, said the move higher was likely a result of “over leveraged shorts covering.” Someone who shorts an asset borrows some of that asset, sells it at a higher price then buys it back at a lower price and banks the profit from that. A short covering is when a trader buys the asset back at the lower price. That can cause the price of that asset to move higher. Ayyar said the price of bitcoin has “hit resistance” at $17,000 and is likely to go lower from there.

“This is just a bearish retest,” Ayyar said. Investor confidence in cryptocurrencies has been hammered after Sam Bankman-Fried’s exchange FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy this month, sending shockwaves through the entire industry. Contagion from the fallout is spreading. Crypto lender and exchange BlockFi filed for bankruptcy as a result of exposure to FTX.