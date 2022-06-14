Share

Bloomberg Philanthropies on funding energy transitions

Energy finance remains a crucial component in the quest by governments in the developing countries to spur investment in clean energy access, efficiency and transition. Understanding the significance of the issue, organizers of the just concluded Sustainable Energy for All forum in Kigali Rwanda made is a focus of the Ministerial discussions and several sessions throughout the three days of the forum in May this year. The Forum offered a platform for new financial commitments to be announced. Bloomberg Philanthropies committed $242 million to accelerate the clean energy transition in 10 developing countries, including Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, and South Africa. CNBC Africa spoke with Antha Williams, Lead Of Environment Program, Bloomberg Philanthropies for more.

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 08:26:56 GMT