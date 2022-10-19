Share

BofA forecasts naira devaluation in 6-9 months

The Bank of America says the naira is currently about 20 per cent overvalued and forecasts a weakening of the currency in the next 6 to 9 months at ₦520 to the dollar. Meanwhile, the Nigerian equities market took a breather as the bears eased their grip after two days in the red. Money market traders say rates will remain elevated. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 14:14:52 GMT