Bolsonaro says he’s pro-business, so why is Brazil’s economy in the dumps?
Jair Bolsonaro’s pro-markets stance helped him win the support of Brazil’s business elite — and eventually the presidency. So why do some experts say his policies have held back the country’s economic potential?
Fri, 21 Jan 2022 12:00:06 GMT