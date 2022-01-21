Share

Bolsonaro says he’s pro-business, so why is Brazil’s economy in the dumps?

Jair Bolsonaro’s pro-markets stance helped him win the support of Brazil’s business elite — and eventually the presidency. So why do some experts say his policies have held back the country’s economic potential? ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi
