Bond market bullish on coupon inflow

Nigeria's bond market traded on a slightly bullish note this week due to increased demand across board. Traders at UBA attribute the sentiments to the coupon inflow into the system. Chuka Nwachukwu, the Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for a weekly warp of activities in the fixed income market.

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 14:44:45 GMT