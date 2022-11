Share

Bond yields drives market rally

Traders at Access Bank anticipate stronger market rally due to increased appetite for current bond yields by bondholders. The CBN is also expected to release the results of the last Retail SMIS auction today and rates at I&E window are poised to remain relatively stable. Kinskin Ukeje, Foreign Exchange Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 12:28:45 GMT