Share

Bond yields inch up

The FGN bond yields inched up by 6 basis points as investors reacted to the 100-basis point rate hike by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria. Chuka Nwachukwu, the Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for a midweek market update.

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 16:49:06 GMT