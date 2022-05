Share

Brand SA Focus on Mining Indaba: Brand SA’s Tobias on the role of mining in SA’s recovery

The Mining Indaba 2022 comes at a crucial time when the world is still recovering from the devastating effects of Covid-19 on the economy. Thandi Tobias, Chairperson of Brand SA tells us what Brand SA is doing to promote investment in the South African mining sector.

Thu, 12 May 2022 07:58:09 GMT