Britain’s nuclear defense is at risk – here’s why rising sea levels are to blame

The United Kingdom's nuclear infrastructure is at risk of flooding due to rising sea levels and storm surges, according to a report (https://cnb.cx/3BzwI2J) from the Nuclear Consulting Group. If true, it would make flooding the biggest threat to the U.K.'s national security. #CNBC
Mon, 21 Feb 2022 12:12:57 GMT
