British firm plans to invest $100 million in Zambia mine expansion

LUSAKA, April 6 (Reuters) – Britain’s Moxico Resources IPO-MOXI.L plans to invest $100 million to expand its majority-owned Mimbula copper mine in Zambia, UK Minister for Africa Vicky Ford said on Wednesday.

The investment will create new jobs and increased tax revenues for Zambia’s government, Ford said in a statement released by the British High Commission in Zambia while she was on a visit to the country.

Ford was visiting Zambia to launch a new investment model, which she said marked a key moment for Britain’s financing of private sector growth and infrastructure across Africa.

“We are committed to supporting countries grow their own economies, bolster private sector investment and trade, and deliver the returns that will support wider socio-economic development,” Ford said.