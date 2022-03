Share

BRVM up 6.1% YTD

The BRVM Stock Exchange market performance is up 6.1 per cent Year to Date, despite shedding 0.4 per cent in Thursday trading session. Arnold Dublin-Green, the Director and Head of Global Markets at Apakan Securities, joins CNBC Africa to discuss how the regional market is performing.

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 06:34:06 GMT