BTS Members Are Joining The Military — Here’s How Much It Will Cost South Korea’s Economy

The biggest boy band in the world is joining the military. Members of K-pop phenomenon BTS will be enlisting in the South Korean military through a policy known as conscription, which requires all able-bodied men to serve at least 18 months. The impact of BTS’s military service is likely to have economic consequences, as data suggest BTS is generating an estimated $3.9 billion in economic value per year towards the South Korean economy.
Sat, 26 Nov 2022 15:00:36 GMT
