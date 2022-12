Share

BTS members are joining the military #Shorts

The biggest boy band in the world is joining the military. Members of K-pop phenomenon BTS will be enlisting in the South Korean military. The impact of BTS’s military service is likely to have economic consequences, as data suggest BTS is generating an estimated $3.9 billion in economic value per year towards the South Korean economy.

Thu, 01 Dec 2022 17:00:30 GMT