Share

Bulls gain more footing at equities market

The bulls are gaining more grounds at the equities market as buying interest remains in BUA cement. Meanwhile, market analysts say despite today’s ₦240.26 billion T-bills auction, money market rates will remain stable and quiet sentiments will continue to linger at the fixed income market. Ope Oluwa, Research and Strategy Analyst at Cordros joins me for more market updates.

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 14:48:58 GMT