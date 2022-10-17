Businesses have a key role to play in building a sustainable future

David Auerbach, co-found of Sanergy; Imtiaz Patel, chairman of the MultiChoice Group; Hannah Jones, CEO of Earthshot and Nancy Matimu, Managing Director Kenya – MultiChoice Group Despite accounting for only 4% of the global carbon emissions, the impact of climate change disproportionately affects Africa and poses a considerable threat to human well-being and development on the continent. This is more so because many African countries depend on climate dependent sectors such as energy, tourism, water, and agriculture.

According to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO)’s State of the Climate in Africa 2021 report, extreme weather and climate change are undermining human health and safety, food and water security, and socio-economic development on the African continent. The report states that the rate of temperature rise across Africa is faster than the global average and that 2021 ranked between the third and fourth warmest year on record for Africa. The African Development Bank acknowledge the impact of climate change in Africa, and has pointed out that African economies are between 5% and 15% smaller because of climate change. Curbing the climate crisis requires creating awareness of the severity of climate change in Africa, reducing emissions from key industrial value chains, forest landscape restoration, and investing in low carbon transport amongst other crucial interventions.

While climate activists around the world continue to consistently urge world leaders and other relevant stakeholders to save our planet, combatting climate crisis requires a multi-disciplinary approach – collaboration between government, the private sector, activists, consumers, educational institutions and the media. Through its expertise and resources, the private sector can be at the forefront of this major social transformation with real purpose. This should not be done as just a mere corporate box-ticking exercise, but should be seen as an opportunity to create a meaningful contribution and create a sustainable planet. As a company born and bred in Africa, MultiChoice is invested in Africa and committed to help deliver a sustainable future for the continent. That is why it has decided to collaborate with The Earthshot Prize, an ambitious global environmental prize that aims to find innovative solutions to the world’s biggest environmental problems.

MultiChoice chose to partner with The Earthshot Prize because it has potential to make a massive positive impact in combatting climate challenge. Its approach of unearthing innovative climate change solutions and scale them up is what attracted us to this partnership. This approach recognises and support unique local solutions that speaks to communities at grassroots level and allows us to bring to bear our broadcasting expertise and experience in creating awareness and mobilizing communities to rally behind this cause. The Earthshot Prize was launched in 2021 with three African organizations selected as finalists – Sanergy from Kenya, Reeddi Capsules from Nigeria, and Pole Pole Foundation from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Sanergy, based in Nairobi, takes a circular economy approach to manage organic waste in Africa’s fast-growing cities by converting it into regenerative agricultural inputs – insect-based protein for animal feed, organic fertilizer for farming, and ecofuel.

Pole Pole Foundation is a grass roots NGO whose goal is to protect the critically endangered Eastern gorillas which live in the Kahuzi-Biega National Park, in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Lastly, Reeddi leverages its proprietary technology to innovatively provide clean, reliable, and affordable electricity to individuals, households, and businesses operating in the energy-poor regions of the world. Currently, Reeddi serves more than 1000 combined households and businesses monthly in Nigeria. These finalists have access to resources across numerous professions and sectors including manufacturing, retail, supply chains, legal advice, digital technology, business strategy and government relations.

As the climate crisis intensifies, it important that a common framework and network to address climate change risks is established and a new generation of climate change initiatives are being formed in Africa. There are various initiatives and projects on the African continent to fight climate challenges. However, to be successful, most of the projects need capacity, improved decision making, policy mainstreaming and evidence-based decision making. MultiChoice recognise the importance of collaboration and that is why it is a member of the Global Alliance Membership of the Earthshot Prize. This alliance has an extensive network that includes non-profit and international organizations committed to the environment and sustainable development.