Cabinet approves publication of Green Hydrogen Commercialisation Strategy

Cabinet has approved the publication of the Green Hydrogen Commercialisation Strategy (GHCS) for public comment.

The strategy is aimed at ensuring that the country takes full advantage of the opportunities provided by green industrialisation.

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said that the Green Hydrogen Commercialisation Strategy will ensure that South Africa becomes a major producer and exporter of green hydrogen.

“It contributes towards economic growth and supports the country’s just transition interventions towards the reduction of carbon emissions,” Gungubele said at a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday.