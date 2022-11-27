Share

Can Americans Fall In Love With Kellogg’s Cereal Again?

Kellogg, the 117-year-old brand that started as a breakfast cereal company that has since expanded to be one of the largest food companies in the world, has seen declining cereal sales over the past couple of decades. The one-time category leader is now facing such setbacks as countless lawsuits over its nutritional value amid a more health-conscious consumer base, and a workers’ strike and a plant fire in 2021. In response, the company on June 21, 2022, announced plans to split into three separate companies. The question is though: Will that be enough to rebound its cereal segment?

