Can ethereum topple bitcoin as the crypto king?
Ethereum is the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency, and it’s giving bitcoin a run for its money.
-
Ethereum once was seen as bitcoin’s little brother. Now, things have changed.
The ethereum cryptocurrency, known as ether, has claimed a sizable share of the crypto market. And its underlying blockchain platform is powering innovations in the space, from decentralized finance to non-fungible tokens.
But technical issues with the ethereum network are proving costly, with users being forced to pay high “gas fees” to make transactions. And a flood of new tokens known as “ethereum killers” are hot on its tail.
That could be about to change as ethereum moves over to a new standard which proponents say will make it run more efficiently.
#CNBC #Ethereum #Crypto
-----
Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM
CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/CNBCi
Mon, 07 Mar 2022 12:00:31 GMT