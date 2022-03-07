Share

Can ethereum topple bitcoin as the crypto king?

Ethereum is the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency, and it's giving bitcoin a run for its money. - Ethereum once was seen as bitcoin's little brother. Now, things have changed. The ethereum cryptocurrency, known as ether, has claimed a sizable share of the crypto market. And its underlying blockchain platform is powering innovations in the space, from decentralized finance to non-fungible tokens. But technical issues with the ethereum network are proving costly, with users being forced to pay high "gas fees" to make transactions. And a flood of new tokens known as "ethereum killers" are hot on its tail. That could be about to change as ethereum moves over to a new standard which proponents say will make it run more efficiently. #CNBC #Ethereum #Crypto

