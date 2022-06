Share

Can the Nigerian equities sustain bullish sentiments?

Analysts at PFI Capital say despite current macro-economic challenges, they expect the Nigerian equities market to remain bullish ahead of the second quarter and half-year earnings. Olumide Sole, an Investment Analyst at PFI Capital, joins CNBC Africa to discuss what to expect in Nigeria’s equities market.

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 07:59:49 GMT