CANEX 2022: Support for the creative industry in Africa

From Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire we bring you highlights from the Creative Africa Nexus, or CANEX 2022. The high-level panel discusses the promotion of the creative industry on the African continent. Despite being among the most rapidly growing sectors, the Creative and Cultural Industries have been largely overlooked in Africa, resulting in the emergence of unstructured markets.

Wed, 30 Nov 2022 07:31:46 GMT