Captains of Industry: BADEA’s Sidi Ould Tah on Africa’s opportunity to pivot for growth

Straddling the private and public sectors with ease in a career now nearing four decades, the Director General of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa is spearheading its expansion as well as assisting Africa cope with the impact of Covid-19 pandemic and now the Ukraine-Russia war. Dr. Sidi Ould Tah joins CNBC Africa's Godfrey Mutizwa.

Wed, 25 May 2022 13:16:03 GMT