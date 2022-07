Share

Captains of Industry: Captains of Industry: Journey of the ‘Dealmaker’

Collaboration between Africa and the Middle East has seen significant increases over the past few years. Players look to reap the benefit of a promising trade corridor between the two regions as the desire to bolster exports from one region to the other is key to successful partnership. Mohammed Akoojee, CEO of Imperial Logistics joins CNBC Africa's Godfrey Mutizwa to expand on this more.

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 13:55:31 GMT