Share

CBN ₦60BN OMO auction was oversubscribed

The Central Bank of Nigeria's 60-billion-naira OMO auction was oversubscribed 6 times to close at over 380 billion naira. Traders at Access Bank, say they expect a rather quiet end to the week ahead of the Retail SMIS auction and the Bond auction settlement. Kinskin Ukeje, FX Dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for a weekly wrap of the fixed income and FX markets.

Fri, 18 Feb 2022 11:53:28 GMT