CBN to offer ₦57bn in NTB auction

The Central Bank of Nigeria will offer 57 billion naira in today’s NTB primary market auction. Traders at UBA say they expect a quiet session as investors’ attention tilts towards the auction. Chuka Nwachukwu, the Head of Bonds Trading at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 14:34:04 GMT