Share

CBN to offer 2026 & 2042 maturities in next week’s bond auction

Two maturities would be offered in next week’s bond auction by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of Bonds Trading at UBA, joins CNBC Africa to discuss likely expectations ahead of the bond auction next week.

Fri, 11 Feb 2022 14:32:19 GMT