Share

Celebrating African women in Education & Technology

March is the month we mark International Women’s Day, The Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works strategy aims to enable 30 million young people to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030. Young women make up 70 per cent of this target. As such, the Foundation strives to ensure that all of its programs are not only gender sensitive, but also address barriers facing young women. Last year, to celebrate the International Women’s Day, we discussed the challenges that girls and young women face in accessing quality education in Africa and how technology can bridge those gaps. In 2022, we take the conversation to the next step: be inspired by amazing women who have excelled in Education and Technology across Africa.

Tue, 08 Mar 2022 17:51:37 GMT