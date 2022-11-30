China’s factory activity at lowest reading since April; Asia markets mixed

Asia-Pacific shares were mostly higher on Wednesday as the reading for China’s November factory activity fell short of expectations, dropping to the lowest reading since April 2022.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded 0.22% higher, the Shanghai Composite rose 0.21%, while the Shenzhen Component was 0.38% higher.

Chinese health officials on Tuesday announced measures to boost vaccination among the elderly, an indicator which is seen as important for reopening the economy, while saying it is “closely watching the virus” for developments when asked if the ongoing unrest would lead to a shift in its zero-Covid policy.

This is a developing story…