CHOGM: Innovative Financing, Supporting Future Growth

Financing is an essential element of bringing nearly any good idea to life, whether for a household, a community, a country, or an entire region. Innovations in financing in recent years have opened a variety of new prospects to advance business and development priorities across the Commonwealth. This session will explore the challenges of traditional financing, opportunities with innovative financing models and how governments and businesses can make the most of them for the Commonwealth.

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 11:50:19 GMT