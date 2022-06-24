Share

CHOGM: Innovative Financing, Supporting Future Growth

Financing is an essential element of bringing nearly any good idea to life, whether for a household, a community, a country, or an entire region. Innovations in financing in recent years have opened a variety of new prospects to advance business and development priorities across the Commonwealth. This session will explore the challenges of traditional financing, opportunities with innovative financing models and how governments and businesses can make the most of them for the Commonwealth.
Fri, 24 Jun 2022 11:50:19 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.