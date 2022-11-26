Share

Climate Justice: An African Perspective

The United Nations Climate Change Conference highlighted the urgent need for climate financing to address the climate crisis and mitigate the effects of climate change. Climate change cause challenges that will affect everyone above and below the poverty. Is the global climate agenda finally shifting to consider the continent’s needs? A panel of experts joins CNBC Africa to answer this question as they fight for climate justice and give you an African perspective.

