Coca-Cola Beverages Africa: Building a Sustainable Future

Coca-Cola was first imported into Africa in 1928 and bottling started in 1940. Today, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa is the eighth largest Coca-Cola bottling partner worldwide, serving 14 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. There are more than 36 bottling plants and over 600,000 outlets across the continent. In this episode of Corporate Access, Tshidi Ramogase, Group Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director of CCBA talks to CNBC Africa's Morwick Pietersen about the company's strategy for sustainable manufacturing and distribution.

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 12:01:47 GMT