Congo and Rwanda to begin talks amid tensions over insurgency

BERLIN, GERMANY – AUGUST 27: Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo speaks at a press conference after the G20 Compact with Africa conference at the Chancellery in Berlin on August 27, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images) KINSHASA, July 6 (Reuters) – Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame are due to begin talks in the Angolan capital Luanda on Wednesday amid tensions over a surge of rebel attacks in eastern Congo.

The two neighbours have been locking horns since the M23 rebel group began a major offensive in Congo’s eastern borderlands at the end of March. Congo accuses Rwanda of backing the group. Kigali denies this, and in turn accuses Kinshasa of fighting alongside another armed group intent on seizing power in Kigali. Tshisekedi arrived in Luanda on Tuesday for a “mini tripartite summit” on peace in the Congo on Wednesday, the presidency said in a statement, describing the meeting as a moment “of truth”.

Rwanda’s ambassador in Congo Vincent Karega told Reuters Kagame had also arrived. The M23 have seized an important border post in their most sustained offensive since capturing swathes of territory in 2012-2013. Congo’s army is battling to push them out of newly gained positions close to eastern Congo’s main city of Goma.