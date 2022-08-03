Contributing To Industrial Development In The Eastern Corridor Of Gauteng: The OR Tambo International Airport SEZ

The Gauteng IDZ Development SOC Ltd (GIDZ) was established to develop and operate the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) program at OR Tambo International Airport. In support of its mandate, the GIDZ must facilitate the establishment of manufacturing investment operations at the SEZ. It is required to oversee the development of strategic economic infrastructure necessary for the operations of secured investment. There are presently three SEZ designated land parcels that the GIDZ is responsible for developing. All the land parcels are located at or in proximity to OR Tambo International. They are the ORTIA Precinct 1, ORTIA Precinct 2, and the Springs Precinct.

INDUSTRIES OF FOCUS

Each of the presently designated SEZ land parcels have particular industries of focus identified with the support of detailed studies that defined products that are suitable for localisation at each precinct.

In lieu of their competitive location next to OR Tambo International, ORTIA Precincts 1 and 2 promote the production of high-value, low-mass industries whose products typically utilise airfreight as a mode of transport. These include, inter alia, fresh food agro-products, medical and pharmaceutical products, electronics, jewellery and diamonds.

The Springs Precinct, due to its competitive location next to a Platinum Group Metals (PGM) refinery, is positioned for the production of PGM products such as fuel cells. It has also been identified for capital, component, and mining equipment production.

THE VALUE PROPOSITION

Located on the doorstep of Africa’s largest airport, the value proposition of the OR Tambo SEZ is centred around the service offering of OR Tambo International Airport.

Serving as a gateway to southern Africa, the airport has the capacity to handle more than 21 million passengers per annum.

The airport also has the largest air cargo hub in Africa, an advantage in the post-Covid era where air cargo has increased. The OR Tambo SEZ remains a competitive location for investors looking to manufacture and export.

Confirmed as one of South Africa’s designated SEZs, the OR Tambo SEZ locations are able to provide investors access to SEZ incentives packaged at national government level. These include duty free importation of production related material or assets, VAT exemption, and employment tax incentives.

Lastly, the OR Tambo SEZ forms part of the OR Tambo International Airport Aerotropolis Development Master Plan. Managed through the City of Ekurhuleni, the Aerotropolis is a 1 975km² urban development plan with the airport at its heart. The goal of the plan is to facilitate the creation of economic hubs – catering for manufacturing industries.

DESIRED IMPACT

As part of its SEZ programme, the growth of Small Medium Enterprises is encouraged.

Developed with consideration of the national Integrated Small Enterprise Development Strategy, it provides a framework through which SMME access to economic opportunities will be undertaken by the GIDZ, ensuring that the SEZ program plays a meaningful role in the growth of SMMEs.