Share

Could Russia’s war on Ukraine escalate into a global cyberwar?

When Russia began amassing troops on Ukraine’s border in late 2021, many security experts predicted a similar build-up of Russian hackers along the ideological boundaries of cyberspace, ready to match any physical assault with an equally damaging virtual attack. Months into Moscow’s brutal military invasion, a cyberwar of similar consequence has yet to materialize. But the threats of cyberwar have not gone away. As the world becomes increasingly reliant on technology across all walks of life, the potential for cyberwarfare to wreak havoc on society remains — whether in this conflict or the next. So, what exactly could a cyberwar entail and how prepared are we? Watch the video above to find out. #CNBC ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi

Mon, 18 Jul 2022 11:00:01 GMT