CRR Debit: Analysts expect over one trillion naira extraction from banks

WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says the indicators are not looking good as the world may be heading into a global recession. Meanwhile the IMF says food prices are soaring and import dependence is worsening the food crisis in sub-Sharan Africa. Sam Chidoka, CEO of Kairos Capital joins CNBC Africa to discuss these stories and more.

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 12:01:28 GMT