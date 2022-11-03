Share

CSIR Biennial Conference: Commercializing Intellectual Property in Science, Engineering & Technology

Africa is full of potential new products and solutions originating from sound science and technology, but between the potential and the commercial uptakes lies what is referred to as the valley of death. The place where innovations earmarked for commercial markets, fail. How can South Africa’s institutions de-risk their innovations and mobilize them into market-ready prospects? This panel will discuss Commercializing Intellectual Property in Science, Engineering and Technology.
Thu, 03 Nov 2022 06:00:50 GMT
