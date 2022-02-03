Dashen Bank Accelerate Digital

Addis, 3rd February, 2022: Dashen Bank (www.dashenbanksc.com) the largest private bank in one of the world’s fastest growing economies – Ethiopia – today announced it has extended its strategic partnership with CR2 (www.CR2.com) as they accelerate their Branch Transformation programme, a key pillar of their overall digital transformation taking place at the bank.

This latest strategic initiative responds to the changing nature of the branch, migrating traditional teller services to digital points of access such as mobile, online and in-branch selfservice terminals including the ATM and kiosk. Transitioning to a digital branch enables tellers and relationship managers to assist customers digitally in-branch or remotely via the self-service channels and allows customers avail of the services unassisted from the digital points of access. Services include account opening, card applications, cheque deposits, inward and outward remittances and instant loans.

Branch Transformation marks the second major initiative that Dashen Bank has embarked upon with CR2. Following the rollout of CR2’s Digital Banking and Payments Platform; BankWorld, in 2018, the platform has provided an omnichannel banking experience for both Dashen digital banking customers and the 3.5 million of Ethiopians who use Dashen’s

‘Amole’ Digital Wallet on a daily basis that is unique in the Ethiopian market today.